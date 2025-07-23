The date of the Emergency Alert test has been confirmed 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Emergency Alert system will be tested again in the UK.

Millions of people will receive a message in September.

But when exactly will the test take place?

A test of the government’s Emergency Alert system is set to take place in the autumn. Millions of people are set to receive a text with a ‘siren’ sound.

It was previously tested out nationwide in spring 2023, but a second one is set to take place in September. The test is part of plans to “strengthen the country’s preparedness”, the government said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system has been used in the face of extreme weather - such as Storm Darragh - since the initial test. But when can you expect to receive the message?

When is the Emergency Alert test in 2025?

Emergency Alert test | Getty Images

It has been confirmed that a second nationwide test of the Emergency Alert system is set to take place on Sunday, September 7. The message is due to be sent at 3pm and it will cause your mobile phone to vibrate as well as make a siren sound for roughly ten seconds.

Even if your phone is set to silent, it will still make a loud noise. The test will be accompanied by a message that will appear on your screen, making it clear the alert is only a test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “Emergency Alerts have the potential to save lives, allowing us to share essential information rapidly in emergency situations including extreme storms. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test is part of our action plan to build resilience across the whole country and secure the nation under the Plan for Change - from the £1 billion we’re investing in a new network of National Biosecurity Centres to the £4.2 billion we’re investing to build a new generation of flood defences to protect local communities.”

Who will receive the Emergency Alert text?

Since the initial test two years ago, the system has been used on a handful of occasions - particularly around extreme weather. Alerts were sent out during Storm Darragh in 2024 and again in early 2025 for Storm Éowyn - the latter being its largest use so far.

The alerts can only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies. And you may get them in the event of severe flooding, fires and extreme weather - for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The test on September 7 will be sent to all phones in the UK, the government has confirmed. It adds that there are approximately 87 million mobile phones in the country.

What happens when you get an emergency alert?

The messages are usually sent to mobile phones - but could also be sent to tablets. Your device will make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent, vibrate and read out the alert.

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds. An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do you think of the Emergency Alert system - have you received one of the real alerts? Let me know your experiences by email: [email protected] .

Find out why millions of Facebook accounts are being deleted in a huge purge this year.