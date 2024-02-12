UK's Best 2024 Valentine's destination study revealed - Where does Edinburgh rank?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This new study has revealed that Edinburgh is the UK’s second best Valentine's destination in 2024.

Relationships Expert Steven Phillips from A Conscious Rethink conducted a comprehensive analysis drawing data from Tripadvisor, Numbeo, Booking.com, and Eventbrite to determine the ideal cities for a memorable Valentine's Day. We meticulously gathered data on 18 renowned UK cities, evaluating affordability, entertainment options, accommodations, dining choices, and search volume.

Each factor was assessed on a scale of 100 points, where a perfect score of 100 indicated the most favourable conditions for enjoying Valentine's Day - we analysed 342 data points for this study.

Edinburgh ranked second in the study.

Overall Winner: Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne, emerges as the overall winner, securing a well-rounded total score of 78.09. This recognition underscores the city's ability to provide a comprehensive and memorable Valentine's Day experience. From affordability and diverse entertainment options to exceptional dining choices, favourable weather conditions, and significant online search interest, Newcastle upon Tyne offers a complete package for couples looking to celebrate their love.

Edinburgh secures the second-place position, with strong entertainment, accommodations, dining, and weather scores. Its diverse offerings and romantic ambience make it a close contender for a memorable Valentine's Day celebration.

Manchester takes the third-place position, offering a range of entertainment options and dining experiences. Favourable weather conditions provide couples an enjoyable setting for Valentine's Day celebrations.

The cities that scored the lowest in our Valentine's Day study are Aberdeen, Coventry, and Sheffield. These cities face challenges in various aspects, including entertainment options, accommodations, and weather conditions, making them less favourable choices for a romantic getaway. Couples looking for a memorable Valentine's Day may want to explore other destinations with higher overall scores.

Affordability Score Winner: Cardiff

Cardiff secures the top affordable position with a remarkable score of 85.19. This high score is primarily attributed to the city's cost-effective dining options, where a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant is affordably priced at just £67.63. Cardiff is an excellent choice for couples seeking budget-friendly dining experiences without compromising quality.

Entertainment Options Score Winner: LondonLondon takes the lead in the entertainment options category with a score of 94.44. London might not be the cheapest, but by far, it has the most events available, with up to 9000+ events and attractions available this Valentine's Day! Couples choosing London as their destination have plenty of options to enjoy their Valentine's Day.

Dining Options Score Winner: Newcastle upon TyneLondon’s dining options dwarf most cities, but Newcastle claims the top position for dining options with an outstanding score of 94.44. When we consider population size, the mighty Geordies secure another victory, and this exceptional score reflects the city's vibrant culinary scene! With a substantial number of 4-5 star restaurants (346) and the option for affordable dining out in Newcastle, it is highlighted by the reasonably priced three-course meal for two at £55.19, making it an excellent choice for food enthusiasts.

Accommodations Score Winner: LondonLondon stands out as the accommodations score winner, achieving a near-perfect score of 94.44. This remarkable score is due to London's status as a global city with an extensive array of 4 to 5-star accommodations, totalling 2169 options. From luxury hotels to boutique stays, London offers a wide range of choices, ensuring visitors can find accommodations that suit their preferences and budgets.

Weather Score Winner: Newcastle Upon TyneNewcastle upon Tyne emerges as the undisputed weather score winner, with a remarkable score of 100.00. This exceptional weather forecast makes it the perfect destination for a Valentine's date, as couples can enjoy their day with just a 10% chance of rain. The low precipitation rate and pleasant temperatures create an ideal atmosphere for romantic outdoor activities and leisurely strolls, enhancing Valentine's experience in Newcastle upon Tyne.