Ultra Tour of Edinburgh: Ultra-marathon tests Capital’s runners

Described as the ultimate tour of the Capital, the Ultra Tour of Edinburgh (UTE) yesterday saw 40 runners complete a gruelling 34-mile run round the city.

Rat race Adventure Sports’ UTE is the ultimate runner’s sightseeing tour of Scotland’s capital city. Whilst being both a challenging and completely engaging running experience the UTE delivers an unparalleled and all-encompassing vision of Edinburgh, showcasing hugely evocative locations and historic and iconic landmarks, the rich urban heritage of the city centre and the stunning wilderness environment of the outlying countryside. The UTE is the ultimate runner’s sightseeing tour of Scotland’s capital city that few will have experienced.

400 runners took part in The Ultra Tour of Edinburgh (UTE), a 55km (approx. 34 mile) ultra distance run in the Scottish capital. Picture: contributed

The runners covered streets, alleyways and parklands of the city centre, on to the hills, up crags, along rivers and canals and past monuments, museums, seats of royalty and government, including the occasional sojourn totally off road to enjoy the hill top views of the Pentland Hills and the coastal waters and harbours of Newhaven and Leith in the east.

