Under-22s take 250 million bus journeys under free scheme

Children and young people have taken more than 250 million free bus journeys since the Scottish Government introduced free travel for those under 22 three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme was launched in January 2022 offering free bus travel to those under 22 across the country. More than 80 per cent of eligible young people now have access to the scheme through a national entitlement card or Young Scot national entitlement card.

The scheme was introduced as part of the Scottish Government’s aims to reduce child poverty. It said the scheme has encouraged early adoption of public transport among young people, which supports climate action and reduces travel costs.

People under 22 have made more than 250,000 journeys since the scheme giving them free bus travel in Scotland was introduced three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for connectivity Jim Fairlie said free bus journeys “are changing lives”.

He said: “Eradicating child poverty is one of our government’s top priorities. That’s why I’m proud, particularly during Challenge Poverty Week organised by the Poverty Alliance, to see under-22s across Scotland embracing this transformative benefit, with over 250 million journeys now made.

“This isn’t just about saving young people and their families money, It’s about unlocking potential. Free bus travel is helping young people access education and employment, and to connect with friends and family.

“These journeys are changing lives. They’re keeping communities connected, supporting our climate goals and strengthening our public transport network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank every young person who's chosen the bus. In doing so, you are supporting our towns and cities, our climate and our bus services.

"Coupled with the Scottish Government action to permanently remove peak fares on ScotRail services, and our other concessionary travel schemes offering free bus travel to over 2.3 million people across Scotland , we're taking concrete action to save people money on transport.”