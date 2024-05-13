Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Captain Joe Fox retired earlier this month

A seasoned American pilot who retired last week chose to take off for the last time from his favourite city - Edinburgh.

United Airlines captain Joe Fox said there was only one city fitting for his final day on the job as he concluded his 27-year career last Thursday, May 9 with a flight from Edinburgh to Newark.

United Airlines pilot Joe Fox with his family at Edinburgh Airport

Speaking to Edinburgh Airport staff, who presented Joe with a special print of the capital, the veteran pilot said his love affair with Edinburgh began when he first visited the capital more than 45 years ago.

He said: “Edinburgh is very dear to my heart. When I was an exchange student in Nottingham back in 1978 I took many trips here. Hitchhiking up to Edinburgh, visiting the Highlands, seeing Loch Ness. I have great memories.

"It's my favourite city. I just love it here, it's got a great vibe. The past two and a half to three years I've flown to Edinburgh a lot and it's been a real treat. I was blessed to bring my family with me on this last trip. We've had awesome weather. We visited Arthur's Seat and Calton Hill, we did the Castle, spent some time around the Royal Mile, and of course we visited a couple of pubs.”

Joe Fox stands with his United Airlines crew at Edinburgh Airport

Joe started out as a pilot in the US Air Force before going on to work as a commercial pilot with United Airlines in 1997. He now lives in Florida with his wife Lea - also a former United Airlines pilot - and their five children, including twins Andrew and Matthew who are both licenced pilots who have ambitions of joining United.

Joe said: “I'm so blessed to have been able to travel the world, to have been on every continent. It's been awesome. I have five kids and for the next year or so I'm going to spend more time with my kids and my family. I'm looking at more potential flying opportunities, part time maybe in the private or corporate world."

A United Airlines spokesperson said: "We express our deepest gratitude to Captain Fox for his 27 years of exceptional service and unwavering dedication as a pilot at United Airlines.