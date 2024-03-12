University of Edinburgh submits plans for new complex as locals to be consulted
The University of Edinburgh has formally submitted a plan for a new research and teaching complex at its King's Buildings campus.
A pre-application notice has been sent to the city council for the development on the site of the demolished Darwin Library. The 'state-of-the-art' scheme will boost facilities for the School of Biological Sciences.
Nearby residents are set to be consulted on the proposal with two events at the Elm Lecture Theatre within the university's Nucleus Building. The first will take place from 4 to 7pm on Wednesday, March 27 and the second at the same time on Wednesday, May 8.
According to the Russell Group institution's website, the scheme will allow the school to 'grow their research and teaching capacity', supporting 'intellectual discovery' and generating 'health, social and economic benefits'. It continues: "This state-of-the-art new complex of buildings will house a growing Biology community and it will enable Biological Sciences to continue to be a School with a worldwide reputation for excellence.
"That plan is to create an integrated environment, with cutting edge facilities for research and great spaces for teaching, learning and socialising. The new buildings will assist the School, its staff and students in science that has a positive impact on the world and on the community around us."
Concrete construction plans are yet to be set out, but the planning bid states they will involve landscaping work and the creation of cycle parking. In total, the university is planning to invest £200 million on developing the campus, representing the biggest cash injection in its estate for 50 years.