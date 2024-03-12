University of Edinburgh submits plans for new complex as locals to be consulted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Edinburgh has formally submitted a plan for a new research and teaching complex at its King's Buildings campus.

A pre-application notice has been sent to the city council for the development on the site of the demolished Darwin Library. The 'state-of-the-art' scheme will boost facilities for the School of Biological Sciences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearby residents are set to be consulted on the proposal with two events at the Elm Lecture Theatre within the university's Nucleus Building. The first will take place from 4 to 7pm on Wednesday, March 27 and the second at the same time on Wednesday, May 8.

According to the Russell Group institution's website, the scheme will allow the school to 'grow their research and teaching capacity', supporting 'intellectual discovery' and generating 'health, social and economic benefits'. It continues: "This state-of-the-art new complex of buildings will house a growing Biology community and it will enable Biological Sciences to continue to be a School with a worldwide reputation for excellence.

"That plan is to create an integrated environment, with cutting edge facilities for research and great spaces for teaching, learning and socialising. The new buildings will assist the School, its staff and students in science that has a positive impact on the world and on the community around us."