Donald Trump is set to return as president of the United States after winning a dramatic comeback victory.

Full results from yesterday’s elections are yet to be declared, but Mr Trump is projected to win most of the seven key “swing” states, including Pennsylvania - the most closely-fought - and beat his Democrat rival Kamala Harris for the White House.

Donald Trump addressing supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As the votes continue to be counted, data shows Ms Harris failing to match the performance of outgoing president Joe Biden when he ousted Mr Trump in the 2020 contest. In most states and among most sections of the population, her share of the vote was less than Mr Biden’s four years ago.

Analysis of polls during the campaign had shown the election to be on a knife edge and the overall numbers for the two candidates were not miles apart, but Ms Harris did not manage to close the gap.

Speaking at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Mr Trump - who was president from 2016 until 2020 - claimed he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people" and promised the "golden age of America".

He told his supporters: "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve, and that you deserve. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

He also said: "It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite. Success is going to bring us together and we are going to start by all putting America first. We have to fix it because together we can truly make America great again for all Americans.

"America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before."

North Carolina was the first of the crucial swing states to be called for Mr Trump, followed by Georgia. And the remaining top battlegrounds of Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin looked as if they could also go to him.

The Republicans have also won back control of the Senate and are tipped to retain control of the House of Representatives.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy - who called Mr Trump a "racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser” in 2017 - has congratulated him on his victory.

Mr Lammy tweeted: "The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years. We look forward to working with you and @JDVance in the years ahead."