Vandals cause serious damage at Bo'ness railway station after breaking in and starting fire
Vandals broke into a popular railway attraction in Bo’ness and started a fire yesterday.
Serious damage has been caused to the the Bo’ness Gauge o Group’s Model Railway as police investigate the crime. The model railway will be closed until further notice, bosses said.
Two carriages were broken into at the Union Street attraction around 7am yesterday. Firefighters extinguished a small fire which police said was started deliberately.
Police are hunting two men who they believe may have been involved. One is described as being aged between his late twenties and early forties with a large build.
He is said to measure between 5ft 8 and 6 ft and was clean shaven at the time of the break-in. He was wearing dark glasses, a baseball cap, a dark top and bottoms, dark New Balance trainers and carried a shoulder bag across his body.
The other man is also described as white and aged between his late twenties to early forties.
He has a slim build, measures between 5ft 8 and 6ft and was clean shaven. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark shoulder bag on one shoulder, dark hat with white writing, dark joggers and grey trainers.
Inspector David Black said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. The carriages are maintained by a team including many volunteers who work tirelessly to keep these carriages running and are a popular tourist attraction.
“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the railway yard, particularly around 2am, where it's been reported two men were acting suspiciously in the area.
“If you saw the anything significant around this location then please get in touch.
“We are also asking people to check their private CCTV and dash-cams to see if there is footage that could assist with our enquiries.”
Writing on social media, bosses at the attraction shared their devastation following the break-in.
They said yesterday: “Unfortunately we were informed of some very sad news this morning. Two people broke into our coaches and started a fire, heavily damaging the interior of the fiddleyard coach and causing smoke damage to the viewing coach.
“Much of the rolling stock was either damaged or stolen, along with countless other items. Naturally, we are all absolutely devastated.
“The layout has done nothing but bring joy to us members and the public for many years, and it hurts to see it in this state.
“Police Scotland Forth Valley are investigating this crime and have put out an appeal for information. If you live nearby and have seen anything, please report it to them.
“Even the smallest bit of information could help, and would be greatly appreciated by us. Their post, which has more details, will be reposted on this page.
“We are hopeful that Glenauchter can be repaired and reopened as strong as it's ever been, but this will of course take time and the layout will be closed for the near future. Thank you for bearing with us during this difficult time.”
