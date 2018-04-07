Video: Major fire at takeaway near Haymarket train station

Have your say

A major blaze broke out near to Haymarket train station in Edinburgh on Friday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 9.15pm on Friday.

The fire is understood to have started at Mexican takeaway Sombrero on Dalry Road.

A number of local roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

No one is believed to be injured.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said last night: “At 9.16pm, we received a call that a fire had broken out on Dalry Road, Edinburgh.

Fire crews rushed to the scene of the blaze on Dalry Road. Picture: Valantis Gasparis

“There are currently three appliances and one high appliance in attendance.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers were assisting fire crews at a building fire on Dalry Road.

Video credit: @ThePropertyAngel

