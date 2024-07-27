'Vulnerable' Edinburgh pensioner who vanished from sports centre found safe and well

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh pensioner who vanished from a sports centre this afternoon has been found safe and well.

Police Scotland had issued an urgent appeal for anyone with information on the whereabouts of ‘vulnerable’ John Mitchell, 74, to get in touch.

John, who lives in Portobello, disappeared from Musselburgh Sports Centre at around 1.15pm.

But the force confirmed later this afternoon that John had been traced.

A statement posted to social media reads: “We can confirm that John Mitchell, 74, who was reported missing from the Musselburgh area, has been traced safe and well.