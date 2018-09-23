Wanted: Edinburgh smokers for ground-breaking research

Smokers aged between 30 and 45 in the capital are being sought for ground-breaking research into an incurable lung condition at Edinburgh University.

Supported by the British Lung Foundation (BLF), Professor Moira Whyte and Dr Gourab Choudhury will conduct research into the very early stages of the development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a lifelong condition that makes breathing difficult because the airways have been narrowed. People living with COPD feel out of breath doing everyday tasks, such as hoovering or walking to the shops. Though 20% of people with COPD have never smoked, and not all smokers develop COPD, it is mainly caused by smoking from early adulthood.

There are over 17,000 people in the Lothians who have been diagnosed with COPD. According to BLF research, Currently, there are no drugs that can slow progression of COPD and reverse the damage COPD causes to the body.

Anyone wanting to participate can email Andrew Deans on andrew.deans@nhslothian.scot.nhs.uk or 01312421289.