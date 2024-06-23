Watch: Edinburgh a sea of colour as crowds line streets for Pride march

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The streets of Edinburgh were lined by large crowds yesterday as thousands turned out for the city’s Pride march.

The Capital has played host to Pride since 1994, growing from a small affair to a massive celebration.

Things got started at the Scottish Parliament before the parade headed up through the Old Town and ended at the Pride village at Edinburgh University Students’ Association.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celebrations carried on throughout the day with artists like Atomic Kitten and Kelli-Leigh entertaining crowds.

Organisers had urged a big turnout to celebrate the city’s diversity and promote LGBT+ rights.

Related topics:EdinburghThe CapitalPride

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.