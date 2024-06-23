Watch: Edinburgh a sea of colour as crowds line streets for Pride march
The streets of Edinburgh were lined by large crowds yesterday as thousands turned out for the city’s Pride march.
The Capital has played host to Pride since 1994, growing from a small affair to a massive celebration.
Things got started at the Scottish Parliament before the parade headed up through the Old Town and ended at the Pride village at Edinburgh University Students’ Association.
Celebrations carried on throughout the day with artists like Atomic Kitten and Kelli-Leigh entertaining crowds.
Organisers had urged a big turnout to celebrate the city’s diversity and promote LGBT+ rights.
