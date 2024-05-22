Watch: Edinburgh residents discuss the closed-down Capital shops they miss the most

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Capital’s retail offering has been transformed over the years.

Edinburgh’s shopping landscape has changed unrecognisably in recent years.

For better or worse, many shops once cherished by Capital residents have long since vanished from the streets, leaving generations worth of memories behind in some cases.

The trend in Auld Reekie has been accompanied by a much wider increase in online shopping which has brought new challenges for the retail sector.

Big names like Woolworths and Debenhams no longer trade on high streets across the UK. Likewise, city institution Jenners closed in December 2020, bringing to an end nearly two centuries of history.