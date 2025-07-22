Streets in the Edinburgh area of Ardmillan were flooded yesterday after a torrential downpour hit the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evening News reader Rattan Zookaberg captured the incredible flash flood at Angle Park Terrace on Monday, July 21, with his video above showing water streaming down from the normally busy street onto Ardmillan Place and Henderson Terrace.

Heavy rain led to flash flooding in the Ardmillan area of Edinburgh on Monday, July 21. | Rattan Zookaberg

Rattan said that when the downpour hit the Ardmillan area he had to help his 93-year-old neighbour sandbag her home to stop water getting in and flooding the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After long periods of warmth and sunshine in the Capital recently, heavy rain fell on Edinburgh last weekend and into this week, leading to thunder and some flash flooding incidents across the city.

The video also shows the rain flowing down Ardmillan Place towards the junction of Gorgie Road and Dalry Road. | Rattan Zukaberg

Thankfully the latest Met Office weather forecast for the coming days shows that Edinburgh will enjoy mostly sunny intervals from now into the weekend, with top temperatures of between 20C and 22C for the next five days at least. However, there is currently a 50 per cent chance of light showers on Wednesday evening following a mostly cloudy day.