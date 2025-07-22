Watch incredible video of Edinburgh street flooded by torrential downpour in the Ardmillan area
Evening News reader Rattan Zookaberg captured the incredible flash flood at Angle Park Terrace on Monday, July 21, with his video above showing water streaming down from the normally busy street onto Ardmillan Place and Henderson Terrace.
Rattan said that when the downpour hit the Ardmillan area he had to help his 93-year-old neighbour sandbag her home to stop water getting in and flooding the property.
After long periods of warmth and sunshine in the Capital recently, heavy rain fell on Edinburgh last weekend and into this week, leading to thunder and some flash flooding incidents across the city.
Thankfully the latest Met Office weather forecast for the coming days shows that Edinburgh will enjoy mostly sunny intervals from now into the weekend, with top temperatures of between 20C and 22C for the next five days at least. However, there is currently a 50 per cent chance of light showers on Wednesday evening following a mostly cloudy day.
