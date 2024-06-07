Watch: Murrayfield swarming with Taylor Swift fans ahead of concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The megastar performs the first of three concerts in Edinburgh tonight.

Taylor Swift fans could hardly contain their excitement as they gathered outside Murrayfield ahead of the singer’s hotly-anticipated gig.

The megastar performs the first of three concerts in Edinburgh tonight, with more than 200,000 Swifties set to see her over the course of the weekend.

Her gigs in the Capital kick off the UK leg of her record-breaking Eras tour, which has seen her take to stages in the US, South America, Asia and Europe so far.