Watch: Murrayfield swarming with Taylor Swift fans ahead of concert
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The megastar performs the first of three concerts in Edinburgh tonight.
Taylor Swift fans could hardly contain their excitement as they gathered outside Murrayfield ahead of the singer’s hotly-anticipated gig.
The megastar performs the first of three concerts in Edinburgh tonight, with more than 200,000 Swifties set to see her over the course of the weekend.
Her gigs in the Capital kick off the UK leg of her record-breaking Eras tour, which has seen her take to stages in the US, South America, Asia and Europe so far.
We spoke to revellers outside the stadium as the atmosphere built in the late afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.