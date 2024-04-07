Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail operator ScotRail has shared a unique video of a high-speed train travelling on the Forth Bridge - giving the viewer an idea of what it’s like to be in the driver’s seat.

Filmed in December 2021, the footage was captured when the train was making its way to the scenic village of Boat of Garten in the Highlands as part of ScotRail’s Santa Express attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image courtesy of ScotRail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panoramic views of the Firth of Forth, Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge can be seen as the train makes its way across the Scottish landmark on a sunny winter’s day three years ago.

The famous structure that spans around 2,500 metres is a UNESCO world heritage site and ‘remains one of the greatest cantilever trussed bridges’ according to the World Heritage Convention which it described as a ‘masterpiece of creative genius.’

The UNESCO website states: “The Forth Bridge marks an important milestone in bridge design and construction during the period when railways came to dominate long-distance land travel.