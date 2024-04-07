Watch this spectacular video of the iconic Forth Bridge that puts the viewer in the driver’s seat
Rail operator ScotRail has shared a unique video of a high-speed train travelling on the Forth Bridge - giving the viewer an idea of what it’s like to be in the driver’s seat.
Filmed in December 2021, the footage was captured when the train was making its way to the scenic village of Boat of Garten in the Highlands as part of ScotRail’s Santa Express attractions.
Panoramic views of the Firth of Forth, Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge can be seen as the train makes its way across the Scottish landmark on a sunny winter’s day three years ago.
The famous structure that spans around 2,500 metres is a UNESCO world heritage site and ‘remains one of the greatest cantilever trussed bridges’ according to the World Heritage Convention which it described as a ‘masterpiece of creative genius.’
The UNESCO website states: “The Forth Bridge marks an important milestone in bridge design and construction during the period when railways came to dominate long-distance land travel.
“This enormous structure, with its distinctive industrial aesthetic and striking red colour, was conceived and built using advanced civil engineering design principles and construction methods.”
