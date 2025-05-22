The Edinburgh Marathon Festival (EMF) gets underway this weekend – an event which will see thousands take part in the 26.2-mile race across Edinburgh and East Lothian.

The full, half and relay marathons will take place on Sunday, May 25, with the EMF 5k, 10k and various junior races going ahead on Saturday, May 24.

Last year’s Edinburgh Marathon saw heavy showers pour down as runners assembled at the start line - but no amount of rain could dampen the spirits of participants taking part in the UK’s second largest marathon.

The Edinburgh Marathon is the largest event of its type in Scotland

This year, the forecast for Sunday’s full and half marathon is expected to be a slight improvement on last year, but rain is still expected to fall on those pounding the pavements. Light showers are forecast throughout the day before changing to overcast in the evening.

Those taking part in Saturday’s races may be in for a wet start, with a 50 per cent chance of rain between 7am and 10am forecast by the Met Office. With a high of 18C and a low of 11C, Saturday will be mostly overcast with light rain forecast from 7pm onwards.

Sunday will make for slightly cooler running conditions, with a high of 15C and low of 10C, and light rain is forecast between 7am and 7pm. There is an 80 per cent chance of rain between 7am and 10am which changes to 50 per cent by 7pm.

For the latest weather updates you can visit the Met Office website.