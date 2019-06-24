Amber flood alert issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as thundery downpours forecast

An amber flood alert has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as heavy rain is expected to batter the region.

The flood alert has been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) as experts at the Met Office predict thundery downpours and heavy rain as the day progresses.

SEPA says that due to the Met Office's weather predictions, there is a chance of surface water flooding which could cause disruption due to flooding from local surface water runoff and over-spilling of small watercourses.

A SEPA spokesperson said: "Due to the nature of the rainfall, it is difficult to predict which areas are most at risk, however the overall risk is expected to decline by the end of the day. Members of the public are advised to check Traffic Scotland website before traveling."

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for rain remains in place today.

They say on their website that today will be: "Mainly cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain, with heavy bursts especially in the afternoon with some thundery downpours in places.

"Turning misty in the east. Perhaps some brighter spells in the west later with the best chance of sunshine across Galloway Maximum temperature 20 °C."

SEPA are reminding people to remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

The Floodline quick dial number for this area is 23200