An eclipsed blood red moon rose into the skies on Sunday night (May 15). All over the world, people gazed in awe at the cosmic phenomenon which has been named the Flower Moon.
The full moon fell into the Earth’s shadow, casting it an eerie red known as a ‘blood moon’. This effect combined with the super moon – the satellite was closer to the Earth than usual – making an impressive display for stargazers.
1. Turkey
A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici)
Photo: Mucahid Yapici
2. Russia
The full moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in Moscow (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
3. Brazil
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro on May 16, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: CARL DE SOUZA
4. Germany
A lunar eclipse begins as the full moon sets over the hills of the Taunus mountains near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Photo: Michael Probst