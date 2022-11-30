Bristol weather: Met Office issues forecast for December including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Christmas Day is closer than you think - so close that the Met Office has released its long-range forecast for Christmas Eve, ‘the big day’ and Boxing Day
Christmas will soon arrive in Bristol for the 2022 holiday season. And whilst many will be planning to remain indoors for much of the festive season, it’s always useful to know what the weather might look like on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Rather than ask the bookie’s question of “will it snow on Christmas Day”, the Met Office has instead given an overview of what could happen between the end of the week (December 2) all the way through to Boxing Day.
Before then, the weather in Bristol for this week looks to be ideal for getting out and about- no torrential downpours have been forecast so far, despite “cloudy” conditions midweek.
This more settled pattern should continue through the remainder of the period,” the forecast reads. “But there’s a chance of showers feeding into northeastern coastal areas, along the south coast and perhaps some more persistent rain to the west and southwest.
Most Popular
“These may become wintry, but this risk will be mostly confined to higher ground. Temperatures are expected to trend a little below average through the start of December, particularly in the south where easterly winds will make it feel somewhat cooler.”
Christmas long range weather forecast
As for the week leading into Christmas and Boxing Day, the Met Office has forecasted that conditions are expected to be more settled than during previous weeks, with potential for “high pressure” to be located close to the UK.
However, with time we may see a return to “frontal systems’’ moving in from the west, with drier interludes in between. Temperatures may average out close to normal overall but colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog higher than normal.