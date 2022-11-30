Christmas will soon arrive in Bristol for the 2022 holiday season. And whilst many will be planning to remain indoors for much of the festive season, it’s always useful to know what the weather might look like on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Rather than ask the bookie’s question of “will it snow on Christmas Day”, the Met Office has instead given an overview of what could happen between the end of the week (December 2) all the way through to Boxing Day .

Before then, the weather in Bristol for this week looks to be ideal for getting out and about- no torrential downpours have been forecast so far, despite “cloudy” conditions midweek.

This more settled pattern should continue through the remainder of the period,” the forecast reads. “But there’s a chance of showers feeding into northeastern coastal areas, along the south coast and perhaps some more persistent rain to the west and southwest.

“These may become wintry, but this risk will be mostly confined to higher ground. Temperatures are expected to trend a little below average through the start of December, particularly in the south where easterly winds will make it feel somewhat cooler.”

Christmas long range weather forecast

As for the week leading into Christmas and Boxing Day, the Met Office has forecasted that conditions are expected to be more settled than during previous weeks, with potential for “high pressure” to be located close to the UK.

It may not be snowing, but a snowman has already appeared taking a ferry boat ride on November 20, 2012 in Bristol.

