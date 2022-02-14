Weather alert: Weathermen issue ‘danger to life’ warning as 90mph winds due to hit Scotland

Dangerous conditions are likely to develop across western Scotland on Wednesday afternoon, sparking a 24-hour long warning of severe weather from the Met Office.

Hurricane-force winds gusting to 90mph will lash the coasts, leading to deadly danger from overtopping waves or beach material whipped up by the storm.

Even areas of population like Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Central Belt have been told to brace for 60-70mph gusts, which could damage buildings and bring down trees already weakened by Storms Arwen, Barra, Malik and Corrie in the last three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Barra has already battered Scotland (Pic: John Devlin)

Dudley, expected to be the fifth-named storm of the season, takes effect from 6:00pm on Wednesday until the same time on Thursday.

The yellow Met Office warning for the whole of Scotland - with the exception of Shetland - states that power cuts and the loss of mobile phone signals are also possible. Widespread travel disruption by road, rail, sea and air is anticipated.

The warning adds :”Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later Wednesday and extend eastward to the most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.

Storm Malik hit Scotland only last month (Pic: John Devlin)

“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places.

“Gusts of 80-90mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills of Scotland. Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening.”

It is just two weeks since Scotland was battered by two named storms in quick succession, Malik and Corrie. A wind speed of 92mph was recorded on Stornoway, Lewis, on January 31.

More than 125,000 households lost power, forcing energy firms to draft in repair crews from as far away as Ireland.

Some Scots customers remained cut off for five nights.

Repairs are still underway after 50 schools in the north were closed or partly closed due to power cuts or damage to buildings during the storms.

Dan Stroud of the Met Office said :”This event is being powered by a pulse of very strong winds in the jet stream.

“Unfortunately, it exits the jet stream just over the north west of Scotland, leading to widespread gales – if not severe gales – across the west of Scotland.

“This is coming hard on the heels of Storms Malik and Corrie so some places will still be mopping up after them.

“It also appears that another storm may be coming behind it, so a very disturbed week lies in store, I’m afraid.”

Three day forecast:

Today: Sunshine and showers with some longer spells of rain

Max 8C (46F) Min Minus 2C (28F)

Tuesday: Cold start, with frost in east. Rain for west.

Max 5C (41F) Min Minus 1C (30F)

Wednesday: Strong winds and severe gales developing.

Max 10C (50F) Min 0C (32F)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.