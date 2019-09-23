Early-morning images show Edinburgh covered by a thick blanket of haar

Residents of Edinburgh would have been forgiven for waking up on Monday and wondering why visibility was so low when they peered through their windows.

A thick blanket of haar descended on the Capital this morning and as the sun rose, the scale of the foggy substance could be seen across the city.

The haar could be seen for miles

These pictures show just how thick the harr was heading out to the east coast.

What causes haar?

When mild and moist air sits over chilly waters, you often get low cloud, mist, fog and drizzle.

The haar is then blown inland by the wind.

What is haar?

For those of you wondering the difference between “haar” and the more commonly heard “fog”, haar refers specifically to the coastal fog.

Typically it forms in spring and summer over eastern Scotland and England

Variants of the term in Scots and northern English include har, hare, harl, harr and hoar.

Fog is a more general term referring to the weather phenomenon caused by tiny water droplets which become suspended in the air. It can form over bodies of land such as valleys and slopes, as well as over the sea.