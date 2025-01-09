Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for a large area covering the east coast of England and East Lothian.

The UK’s national weather and climate service has issued the warning for between 4pm today, Thursday, January 9, and 10am tomorrow, Friday, January 10.

The Met Office said: “Scattered wintry showers, occasionally feeding inland from the North Sea through Thursday evening and night, may lead to some icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.

“Isolated snow accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible, mainly on hills above 150m elevation.”

It added that the expected freezing temperatures of -1C, feels -6 in East Lothian, could lead to some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, resulting in some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met office added: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

The weather will remain cold and sunny with temperatures around freezing over the next couple of days in East Lothian and Edinburgh, according to the latest Met Office weather forecast.