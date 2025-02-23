Edinburgh Airport: Dramatic moment Ryanair plane aborts landing in 40mph winds as weather warnings issued
Footage shows the moment a Ryanair plane aborted its landing at Edinburgh Airport due to strong winds.
Facebook user Alan Stewart posted the video to the platform, saying that it showed the plane’s second attempt to land at the airport.
The flight departed Naples at 11:38 on February 23 and was due to arrive at Edinburgh around three and a half hours later. After the two attempts to land at Edinburgh, the plane was diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport - arriving there at 14:06.
A number of other Edinburgh flights have reportedly been diverted.
A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for Edinburgh until 18:00.
