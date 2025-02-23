Footage shows the Ryanair plane coming in to land at Edinburgh, before it suddenly sweeps up into the air again - on what was its second attempt to land in the strong winds.

Footage shows the moment a Ryanair plane aborted its landing at Edinburgh Airport due to strong winds.

Facebook user Alan Stewart posted the video to the platform, saying that it showed the plane’s second attempt to land at the airport.

The flight departed Naples at 11:38 on February 23 and was due to arrive at Edinburgh around three and a half hours later. After the two attempts to land at Edinburgh, the plane was diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport - arriving there at 14:06.

A number of other Edinburgh flights have reportedly been diverted.

A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for Edinburgh until 18:00.