Heavy rain has led to a miserable start to the week for Edinburgh’s motorists, with thunderstorms expected today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in the city for Monday, September 2. The warning lasts all day, until 11.59pm. The Met Office said: “Whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places on Monday.”

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The rain is expected to last until at least 8pm today, according to the latest Met Office weather forecast for Edinburgh.

Flooding on the Edinburgh City Bypass last month. Picture: Dr David Mitchell

The heavy rain has already affected Edinburgh’s roads during this morning’s rush hour, with incidents already reported and traffic congestion on some of the city’s main routes.

Delays of up to 26 minutes are being reported on the always busy during rush hour City of Edinburgh Bypass this morning.

Lanark Road in Juniper Green was blocked earlier this morning, with reports of an overturned vehicle, leading to bus diversions. The road is now open again, although Edinburgh Travel News is reporting busy traffic in the area.

And, AA Traffic News is reporting slow traffic on A7 Northbound from A6094 Eskbank Road to A772 Gilmerton Road. Travel time is expected to be around 10 minutes.

The closure of the West Approach Road from today is also causing road traffic congestion in the Gorgie area this morning.

There are also delays of five minutes and delays easing on A1 Milton Road West Northbound between The Jewel and Duddingston Road. With an average speed of 10mph.

Delays of 10 minutes and delays easing are also being reported on A90 Queensferry Road Eastbound between Parkgrove Avenue and Learmonth Terrace. Average speed 10mph. While delays on the majority of Queensferry Road eastbound are being reported also by AA Traffic News this morning.