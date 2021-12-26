Those in Edinburgh will wake up to a chilly city after the festivities of Christmas Day with Boxing Day morning seeing temperatures of 3C feeling as cold as -2 in the late morning.

It will be overcast in Edinburgh changing to heavy rain at midday.

The temperature of 3C will remain throughout the day, according to the Met Office, however, it will begin to feel warmer as the day goes on yet still feeling like 0 – 1C.

Rain and cold temperatures for the Capital on Boxing Day with potential for ‘hill snow’ (Getty Images via Canva Pro).

The temperature will increase to 4C at 11pm.

Referring to the weather in Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and the Borders on Boxing Day, a Met Office Weather spokesperson said: “Cloudy with patchy light rain and snow. There will be sleet or snow to lower levels at first but snow becoming increasingly confined to hills, mostly dying out later.

"Feeling chilly in fresh southeast wind.

"Maximum temperature 6C.”

Yellow weather warnings of snow has been issued for parts of Scotland on Boxing Day with blizzard-like conditions predicted.

One of the Met Office’s yellow warnings was expanded to include the Scottish Borders due to the increased chance of snow accumulating over the southern Pennines overnight.

A second yellow warning was in place for a smaller area north of Glasgow and heading north-east across the Forth Valley, with the weather service saying Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling were likely to be affected on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Temporary blizzard conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation. These conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.”

In Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and the Borders on Monday it will be a mostly dry day and after a cloudy start, becoming brighter with some sunshine and it will feel a little milder with light southeast winds and a maximum temperature of 8C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is cloudy with rain at first on Tuesday becoming drier and brighter later.

There will be further rain for a time on Wednesday and Wednesday night with drier weather returning on Thursday.

