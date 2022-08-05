Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another heatwave may be on the horizon for parts of the UK, including Edinburgh.

Following on from the July heatwave which saw record breaking temperatures across the whole of the UK, the Met Office has said more hot weather may be on the way.

The possibility of more hot weather has forced some water companies across the UK to issue hosepipe bans in hopes of conserving water.

Hosepipe bans are making their way in many parts of England amid the prolonged dry conditions

So, will there be a hosepipe ban put in place for Edinburgh?

What is the threshold for a heatwave in the UK?

The UK Met Office website states that for a heatwave to be declared a threshold must be met.

The UK heatwave threshold is described on the Met Office website as: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July). In 2022, the Met Office updated the threshold.

The threshold for a heatwave temperature differs by county, with some areas in the southeast having a threshold of 28°C, while areas to the north and west have a threshold of 25°C.

What is a hosepipe ban?

A hosepipe ban restricts usage of water in outdoor activities like filling up swimming pools, watering plants and washing cars.

When a hosepipe ban is issued the following rules are put in place:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Is there a hosepipe ban in Edinburgh?

While the country has seen record temperatures in recent weeks there are no plans for an immediate hosepipe ban in Glasgow or Scotland as a whole.

Scottish Water have said that there are no plans to apply restrictions such as hosepipe bans in Scotland, but have asked that people use water as efficiently as possible.

The main parts of the UK that a ban has been put in place are in the South of England for places like Isle of Wight, Kent and Sussex.

What is the current weather forecast for Edinburgh?

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy but mostly dry. There is the potential for the odd spot of rain. Temperatures will feel quite warm, however there will be a brisk wind picking up as the day progresses.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 20°C.

Sunday to Tuesday

This period will be mainly dry and see conditions turn increasingly bright. The sunny few days will see temperatures trending upwards but remaining quite breezy, especially on Tuesday.

What is the long range forecast for the UK?

Sunday 7 August - Tuesday 16 August

Most places are likely to see mainly settled weather at the start of this period. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells across the country.

The cloudy weather will likely remain in the north on Sunday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle with some sunny spells and possible.

The settled conditions are likely to spread to northern areas over the start of the week and the chance of rain will reduce.

Temperatures are expected to be generally above average and feel very warm or even hot in central and southern parts.

Further into this period there is a chance of some rain in the north but generally the weather is expected to stay dry on the whole.

Temperatures will remain above average widely and further spells of very warm weather are possible.

Wednesday 31 August - Wednesday 17 August

The settled weather conditions from the start of August are expected to continue at the beginning of this period. However, there is a chance of some bouts of unsettled weather in the middle of the month.