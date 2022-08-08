Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another heatwave is set to hit Scotland this week, with temperatures in Edinburgh to reach the late 20’s.

Monday will see the sun come out fully at midday with highs reaching 20C and lows of just 16C.

There is little chance of rain throughout the day and wind gusts of around 20 mph.

Tuesday, although cloudy, will see the temperature rise again with highs of 23C and lows of 17C.

Again there is little chance of rain, but cloud cover will see the sun rarely in view.

Wednesday, the sun will be out in full, with highs of 25C.

There will be only a small chance of rain and low winds.

The sun remains out on Thursday, getting hotter still, with again, small chance of rain, no cloud cover and low winds.

Friday will see the temperatures start to drop, but only slightly, with highs of 23C.

And Saturday, down again to 20C. No rain predicted for either day, and low winds.

At the end of July, it was announced that water levels in the east of Scotland were ‘critical’ with industrial users told they can expect restrictions to be imposed in the coming weeks.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis warned: “Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK.