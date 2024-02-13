Edinburgh rocked by thunderclap followed by hail shower
Edinburgh residents were rocked by an unexpected thunderclap last night, which was followed by a dramatic shower of hail stones.
The weather phenomenon hit the city just before 9pm last night, with sudden thunder and lightning producing a loud bang to disturb locals. A thunderclap is a short loud noise that you hear in the sky just after you see a flash of lightning.
Many local residents took to social media after the thunderclap hit Edinburgh last night.
One posting on X, formerly Twitter, said: "And now it's not so much 'sunshine after the rain', but 'hail after the thunder'. Maybe not such a good song lyric though?"
And another said: "Big loud thunderclap, no mention of thunder on the weather forecast, followed by the clatter of hail on the window. Anyone else hear it?"
While one late evening shopper said: "I thought Aldi had exploded!"
East Lothian councillor Colin McGinn tweeted: "Gave me a fright along in Macmerry looked like a missile!" And Edinburgh councillor Scott Arthur said: "Well, that was a thunderclap!"
The thunderclap was not expected according to the Met Office, which had forecast light rain yesterday evening followed by a cloudy evening.