Edinburgh residents were rocked by an unexpected thunderclap last night, which was followed by a dramatic shower of hail stones.

The weather phenomenon hit the city just before 9pm last night, with sudden thunder and lightning producing a loud bang to disturb locals. A thunderclap is a short loud noise that you hear in the sky just after you see a flash of lightning.

Many local residents took to social media after the thunderclap hit Edinburgh last night.

One posting on X, formerly Twitter, said: "And now it's not so much 'sunshine after the rain', but 'hail after the thunder'. Maybe not such a good song lyric though?"

And another said: "Big loud thunderclap, no mention of thunder on the weather forecast, followed by the clatter of hail on the window. Anyone else hear it?"

While one late evening shopper said: "I thought Aldi had exploded!"

Edinburgh was hit by a thunderclap last night. Stock photo by Ian Georgeson.

East Lothian councillor Colin McGinn tweeted: "Gave me a fright along in Macmerry looked like a missile!" And Edinburgh councillor Scott Arthur said: "Well, that was a thunderclap!"