Edinburgh hour-by-hour forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit the city this weekend

Edinburgh is set to see wet weather this weekend, with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain to the city.
The Met Office forecast for Friday in Dumfries, Galloway, Lothians and Borders explains that it will be “a bright start with some sunshine. Then becoming cloudy with more persistent rain spreading from southwest in the afternoon, some heavy. Maximum temperature 20C.”
Hour-by-hour forecast as thunder and heavy rain set to hit
Friday (19 July)
08:00 - Sunny - 15C
09:00 - Sunny intervals - 16C
10:00 - Cloudy - 17C
11:00 - Cloudy - 18C
12:00 - Cloudy - 18C
13:00 - Light rain - 18C
14:00 - Light rain - 17C
15:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
16:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
17:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
18:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
19:00 - Light rain 15C
20:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
21:00 - Light shower - 15C
22:00 - Light shower - 15C
23:00 - Light shower - 15C
The Met Office weekend outlook for Dumfries, Galloway, Lothians and Borders explains that there will be “some sunshine, also a few heavy thundery showers on Saturday. Mainly dry and bright on Sunday, but breezy with patchy rain later. Monday warm but breezy, patchy rain.”
Edinburgh is currently set to see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day on Saturday (20 July). Maximum temperature of 20C.
Sunday (21 July) is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with light rain at around 4pm. Maximum temperature of 20C.