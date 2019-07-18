Edinburgh hour-by-hour forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit the city this weekend

Edinburgh is set to see wet weather this weekend, with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain to the city.

The Met Office forecast for Friday in Dumfries, Galloway, Lothians and Borders explains that it will be “a bright start with some sunshine. Then becoming cloudy with more persistent rain spreading from southwest in the afternoon, some heavy. Maximum temperature 20C.”

Edinburgh is set to see wet weather this weekend, with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain to the city.

Hour-by-hour forecast as thunder and heavy rain set to hit

Friday (19 July)

08:00 - Sunny - 15C

09:00 - Sunny intervals - 16C

10:00 - Cloudy - 17C

11:00 - Cloudy - 18C

12:00 - Cloudy - 18C

13:00 - Light rain - 18C

14:00 - Light rain - 17C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

17:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

18:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

19:00 - Light rain 15C

20:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

21:00 - Light shower - 15C

22:00 - Light shower - 15C

23:00 - Light shower - 15C

The Met Office weekend outlook for Dumfries, Galloway, Lothians and Borders explains that there will be “some sunshine, also a few heavy thundery showers on Saturday. Mainly dry and bright on Sunday, but breezy with patchy rain later. Monday warm but breezy, patchy rain.”

Edinburgh is currently set to see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day on Saturday (20 July). Maximum temperature of 20C.

Sunday (21 July) is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with light rain at around 4pm. Maximum temperature of 20C.