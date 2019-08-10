Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is what time thunderstorms are expected today

A yellow weather warning is hanging over Edinburgh and most of Scotland today.

Heavy downpours have washed across the Capital and the Lothian this week, with even more rain and thundery showers expected to batter the city over the weekend.

Edinburgh has been beset by heavy rain this week. Picture: TSPL/Lisa Ferguson

The threat of slow-moving, heavy thundery showers - which could cause torrential downpours - has prompted a yellow thunderstorm warning from the Met Office.

Covering the majority of Scotland, it is in place from midnight on Saturday until 6am on Monday and warns there could be damage to buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes, as well as power cuts.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said the rainfall is "pretty unseasonable for August" and along with the thunderstorms and predicted blustery conditions - with potential gusts of 60mph - the weather might "catch some people out".

Weather warnings are in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians. Picture: TSPL

Ms Diamond said: " We will certainly see an impact in terms of localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and transport delays."

Here's your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday 10 August:

9am: Light cloud and wind, 16C

10am: Drizzle and wind, 16C

11am: Light rain and wind, 17c

Noon: Light rain and wind, 17C

1pm: Light rain and wind, 18C

2pm: Rain showers and wind 19C

3pm: Rain showers and wind 19C

4pm: Rain showers and wind 20C

5pm: Rain showers and gentle breeze 20C

6pm: Thundery showers 19C

7pm: Thundery showers 19C

8pm: Thundery showers 18C

9pm: Thundery showers 17C

10pm: Thundery showers 16C

11pm: Light rain showers. 15C