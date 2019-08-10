Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is what time thunderstorms are expected today

A yellow weather warning is hanging over Edinburgh and most of Scotland today.
Heavy downpours have washed across the Capital and the Lothian this week, with even more rain and thundery showers expected to batter the city over the weekend.
The threat of slow-moving, heavy thundery showers - which could cause torrential downpours - has prompted a yellow thunderstorm warning from the Met Office.
Covering the majority of Scotland, it is in place from midnight on Saturday until 6am on Monday and warns there could be damage to buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes, as well as power cuts.
Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said the rainfall is "pretty unseasonable for August" and along with the thunderstorms and predicted blustery conditions - with potential gusts of 60mph - the weather might "catch some people out".
Ms Diamond said: " We will certainly see an impact in terms of localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and transport delays."
Here's your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday 10 August:
9am: Light cloud and wind, 16C
10am: Drizzle and wind, 16C
11am: Light rain and wind, 17c
Noon: Light rain and wind, 17C
1pm: Light rain and wind, 18C
2pm: Rain showers and wind 19C
3pm: Rain showers and wind 19C
4pm: Rain showers and wind 20C
5pm: Rain showers and gentle breeze 20C
6pm: Thundery showers 19C
7pm: Thundery showers 19C
8pm: Thundery showers 18C
9pm: Thundery showers 17C
10pm: Thundery showers 16C
11pm: Light rain showers. 15C