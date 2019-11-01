Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is when heavy rain will batter the Capital on Friday

November begins with a day of heavy rain across the Capital lasting well into the evening.

Here is an hour by hour forecast from the Met Office:

7am: Heavy rain, chance of precipitation 80 per cent.

Heavy rain is expected in the Capital today

8am: Light rain, chance of precipitation 80 per cent.

9am: Heavy rain, chance of precipitation 90 per cent.

10am: Heavy rain, chance of precipitation 90 per cent.

11am: Light rain, chance of precipitation 60 per cent.

12pm: Light rain, chance of precipitation 60 per cent.

1pm: Light rain, chance of precipitation 50 per cent.

2pm: Heavy rain, chance of precipitation 90 per cent.

3pm: Light rain, chance of precipitation 60 per cent.

4pm: Light rain, chance of precipitation 60 per cent.

5pm: Light rain, chance of precipitation 50 per cent.

6pm: Cloudy, chance of precipitation 20 per cent.

7pm: Cloudy, chance of precipitation 20 per cent.

8pm: Cloudy, chance of precipitation 20 per cent.

9pm: Heavy clouds, chance of precipitation 20 per cent.

10pm: Heavy clouds, chance of precipitation 20 per cent.

11pm: Heavy clouds, chance of precipitation 20 per cent.

12am: Light rain, chance of precipitation 50 per cent.

Sunrise is at 7.19am this morning, with the sun setting at 4.33pm. There will be low pollution and a low level of UV light as well.