The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Edinburgh next Monday and Tuesday.

Storm Floris is likely to bring a spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to northern UK on Monday, August 4 into early Tuesday, August 5, with the Met Office warning of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, leading to injuries and danger to life.

It is also warning Edinburgh residents that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, while injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is also the potential that some roads and bridges may close, while road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Across the warning area which covers all of Scotland, many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40-50mph with 60-70mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground.

There is a chance of a spell of even stronger winds developing for a time, with inland gusts of 60-70mph and 85mph along exposed Scottish coastlines and hills.

Winds will first ease in the west during later on Monday, but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.

The current Met Office weather forecast for Edinburgh shows rain on Monday morning, with winds of 6mph and gusts of 23mph at 7am strengthening quickly to winds of 20mph and gusts of 42mph by lunchtime. The top temperature for the day is expected to be around 17C in the afternoon, although it will feel around five degrees cooler due to the wind.

The wind speeds will reach their peak at 7pm, with winds of 26mph and gusts of up to 44mph. Wind speeds in the 20s and gusts in the 30s will last throughout the night. Heavy rain is due in the morning, followed by showers in the afternoon, while sunny intervals are forecast for the evening

On Tuesday the wind speed will remain around 20mph for most of the day, although gusts could reach up to 46mph at midday, with the wind expected to begin to ease off into the night. Sunny intervals are expected for most of the day, with a 60 per cent chance of light rain showers at 10am, before the sun comes out fully at 7pm and remains until sunset. Again a top temperature of 17C is expected in the afternoon, feeling around five degrees cooler due to the strong winds.

The winds will die down to around 12mph on Wednesday with the temperatures rising to around 20C but still felling three degrees cooler. And the sun is expected to shine for most of the day.

Thursday is expected to see similar temperatures and wind speeds, however the morning is currently forecast to be cloudy, with the sun shining in the afternoon.