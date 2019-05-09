Edinburgh mini-heatwave: this is when temperatures are set to soar

The weather of late has been cool and dreary, but Edinburgh is soon set to see bright skies and warmer temperatures.

Friday (10 May) is set to be a dry cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Temperatures will be relatively cool, with a peak of 10C.

Saturday (11 May) will again begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with a chance of light showers later on in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Sunday (12 May) is set to be brighter, with sunshine throughout most of the day, changing to cloudy by early evening. Maximum temperature of 12C.

Monday (13 May) will see temperatures jump, with a peak temperature of around 17C and bright, uninterrupted sunshine during the day.

Tuesday (14 May) will again see bright, continuous sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 16C.

Although Wednesday (15 May) will be slighter cooler with a maximum temperature of 13C, there will be bright skies throughout the day.

The Met Office said, “High pressure will dominate the weather across the UK into next week, which will give predominately fine, dry and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn chilly with the risk of patchy rural frost, also some isolated mist and fog patches.”

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 23 May said, “There are signs by the weekend and into the following week that conditions may turn more unsettled across the UK, with spells of rain or showers across all parts.

“Temperatures are likely to be above normal and locally rather warm in the north and west early in the period, probably returning to near normal by the weekend and into the following week.”