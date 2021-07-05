Edinburgh power cut: Here are the postcode areas currently without electricity
Power has now been restored in Edinburgh areas where electricity was down.
Homeowners and business in the EH4 and EH12 postcode areas of the Capital were without electricity from about 4.30pm until 6.30pm on Monday.
There were also reports of traffic lights at Maybury junction and Queensferry Road/Orchard Brae junction failing to work.
Power in the area has now been restored.
A spokeswoman from SP Energy Networks said the company had no advanced warning of the power failure and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
The postcode areas that were affected by this afternoon’s power cut were: EH126DN, EH126DP, EH126DR, EH126DS, EH126DT, EH126DW, EH126EB, EH126ED, EH126EG, EH126EP, EH126EQ, EH126ER, EH126ET, EH126EY, EH126EZ, EH126HA, EH126HJ, EH126HZ, EH126WW, EH4, EH41AA, EH41EN, EH41NY, EH42DP, EH42DR, EH42DY, EH42DZ, EH42EA, EH42EB, EH42EN, EH42EP, EH42ER, EH42ES, EH42ET, EH42EU, EH42EW, EH42EX, EH42EY, EH42EZ, EH42GA, EH42GB, EH42HA, EH42HB, EH42HD, EH42HE, EH42HF, EH42HG, EH42HH, EH42HJ, EH42HL, EH42HN, EH42HP, EH42HQ, EH42HR, EH42HS, EH42HT, EH42HW, EH42UP, EH42UQ, EH42UR, EH42UT, EH42UW, EH42WW, EH42ZZ, EH43, EH43AT, EH43AU, EH43AX, EH43DP, EH43DR, EH43DS, EH43DT, EH43DX, EH43EA, EH43EB, EH43ED, EH43EE, EH43EF, EH43EG, EH43EH, EH43EJ, EH43EL, EH43EN, EH43EP, EH43EQ, EH43ER, EH43ES, EH43EW, EH43EY, EH43EZ, EH43HB, EH43HD, EH43HE, EH43HF, EH43HG, EH43HH, EH43HJ, EH43HP, EH43HQ, EH43HR, EH43HS, EH43HT, EH43HU, EH43HW, EH43HX, EH43HY, EH43HZ, EH43JA, EH43JE, EH43JF, EH43JH, EH43JJ, EH43JL, EH43JN, EH43JP, EH43JR, EH43JS, EH43JT, EH43JU, EH43JW, EH43JX, EH43JY, EH43JZ, EH43LA, EH43TP, EH43UA, EH45HH, EH4B3TP, EH4GA