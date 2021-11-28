Dogs have been out and about in the snow in Edinburgh today.

Edinburgh snow: 10 adorable dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season in and around Edinburgh

Everyone loves the first snowfall of the season, but nothing beats the adorable photos of dogs playing and running around in the white fluffy stuff.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 2:05 pm

Here are 10 of the best pictures sent in by readers of their four-legged friends having fun in and around the capital.

1. First experience of snow

Ten-month-old Coco, who was rescued from Romania, has her first feel of the snow in Edinburgh.

Photo: Kimberley Gally

2. A beard like Santa's

It's still only November but gorgeous Ted is already dressing up as Santa after a walk in Dalkeith left him with a white, snowy beard.

Photo: Craig McCarter

3. Cute as a snowflake

Nicole snapped this picture of her little 15-month-old puppy Ivan

Photo: Nicole Robertson

4. A perfectly posed picture

Lewis and Tilly pose perfectly for their snowy picture in Orchard Brae Park South.

Photo: Nicola Harland

