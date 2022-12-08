Edinburgh snow: First snowfall of December in Edinburgh as temperatures plummet below zero
Snow blankets the city as temperatures fall below zero
Snow is falling all around us in Edinburgh, transforming the Capital into a winter wonderland.
The first snowfall of the festive season began shortly before 9am on Thursday, with the white stuff quickly beginning to settle on the city’s rooftops and streets. Many were seen stopping to take picturesque photos and videos on their morning commute, while others wrapped up warm and picked up their pace to get out of the blizzard.
It comes as temperatures have dropped below zero degrees, with wind said to be making it feel like -6C outside. Earlier this week, it was forecasted that a little snow would fall in the Capital over Thursday and Friday night.