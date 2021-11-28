Edinburgh snow: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as residents wake to dusting of snow across the city
Edinburgh residents have awoken to a layer of snow over the city after a yellow weather warning was issued overnight.
The Met Office issued the warning for snow and ice yesterday, which was set to last from 5pm yesterday until 11am today.
The warning covers most of Scotland and a large part of northern England.
Just days before December starts, the capital is looking very festive, with cars, grassy areas and pavements coated in a light dusting of snow.
And someone in the city’s Southside has even been out to build a snowman.
The Met Office urged anyone heading out on the roads today to take care, as it said icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths was probable.
It added that some roads, railways and public transport services may be affected and warned people to expect longer journey times.
