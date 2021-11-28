Arthur's Seat is looking snowy this morning

The Met Office issued the warning for snow and ice yesterday, which was set to last from 5pm yesterday until 11am today.

The warning covers most of Scotland and a large part of northern England.

Snow has fallen in Edinburgh overnight

Just days before December starts, the capital is looking very festive, with cars, grassy areas and pavements coated in a light dusting of snow.

And someone in the city’s Southside has even been out to build a snowman.

The Met Office urged anyone heading out on the roads today to take care, as it said icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths was probable.

It added that some roads, railways and public transport services may be affected and warned people to expect longer journey times.

Someone has already been outside building a snowman in Edinburgh

Cars covered in snow

A light dusting of snow covers grassy areas in Edinburgh