Edinburgh is set to be as warm as Monaco next week as sunshine and warmer temperatures are forecast to return to the Capital next week.

After a warmer than average week for this time of year, the temperature in Edinburgh is set to drop on Sunday, with 8C the highest temperature currently forecast.

However, the Met Office is predicting that sunshine and warmth will return to the Scottish Capital next week, with Edinburgh set to be as hot as Monaco on the French Riviera on Tuesday.

Local could be tempted out to Portobello Beach this coming weeks as sunshine and warmth is forecast to return to Edinburgh next week.

Five-day forecast for the week ahead

Monday, March 24

Staring off with a chilly 5C feels 3C at 6am, the temperature will rise to 13C feels 10C by 3pm. With sunshine in the morning and sunny intervals in the afternoon and into the evening. Winds of up to 14mph and gusts of up to 28mph will blow across the city throughout the day. The temperature is forecast to drop no lower than 9C into the night, but feel like 6C due to the wind.

Tuesday, March 25

Tuesday is forecast to be the sunniest day of the week in Edinburgh, with the temperature reaching 16C by the afternoon, the same high for the day as Monaco. The sun is set to shine all day over the Capital, although it will feel colder first thing, 8C feels 5C at 6am, and again in the evening, 9C feels 6C at 9pm. A light wind of around 12/13mph will persist throughout the day, with gusts of up to 23mph.

Wednesday, March 26

The day is expected to start with sunny intervals, before more cloud arrives in the afternoon and stays for the rest of the day. The day will start on a colder note of 7C feels 5C at 6am, before rising to a high for the day of 14C feels 11C by 3pm. Winds will strengthen in the afternoon to 17mph, along with gusts of up to 30mph.

Thursday, March 27

The temperature continues to drop again into Thursday, starting with 7C feels 3C at 6am, and only rising as high as 11C feels 7C by 3pm, with cloud forecast for the entire day. The wind speeds will remain similar to the previous day, at 17mph, and gusts of up to 32mph.

Friday, March 28

The last working day of the week is currently set to be a mixed bag for weather, staring off with sunny intervals at 6am, quickly followed by showers from 9am until 3pm, when sunny intervals are due to return. The day will start and end at around 6C, with a high of just 10C in the afternoon. Cloud is forecast from 6pm into the night.