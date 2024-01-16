Yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering Edinburgh and surrounding area remains in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commuters are being warned that sleet and snow is likely to affect Scotland’s central belt by Tuesday evening’s rush hour and could cause travel disruption.

The bad weather had been forecast to hit Edinburgh, Glasgow and other parts of central Scotland during the morning peak travel period, but it proved slower moving than forecast and roads and railways in the central belt remained largely unaffected, though temperatures were very cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice, covering the whole of Scotland, remained in place and forecasters said snow was likely to arrive in central belt later, bringing possible travel disruption.

ScotRail has advised rail travellers to check for updates due to the potential for disruption because of bad weather.

ScotRail posted on social media to advise passengers: “If you're travelling, keep an eye on our app or website for any updates on your journey.”

Forecast severe weather further north did lead to warnings that services between Edinburgh and Inverness could be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. SotRail said disruption was expected until the end of the day.

Network Rail posted: “We're expecting snow and very low temperatures today. We have staff on hand across the network to spray de-icing fluid to keep key junctions open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad