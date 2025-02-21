Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major attractions in Edinburgh have been closed today due to high winds - with more closures set to be in place this weekend.

Scotland is set to be hit by gusts of up to 70mph on Sunday, with the Met Office having issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place for 12 hours from 6am.

Winds of almost 60mph were also due to hit the Scottish capital today, Friday, February 21, prompting some attractions to close for safety reasons.

Edinburgh Castle, Laurieston Castle and Princes Street Gardens will remain closed to the public on Friday, with Laurieston Castle and Princes Street Gardens also remaining closed on Sunday.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Castle said: “Due to the high winds today, the castle will be closed to ensure visitor and staff safety. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Ticketholders will be emailed further information.”

Edinburgh Castle will close on Friday as winds batter the city. | Canva/Getty Images

Laurieston Castle has said that it will open slightly later on Monday, after safety checks are conducted.

The City of Edinburgh Council took to social media yesterday to advise that Princes Street Gardens would also be closed. A spoksman said: “Due to forecasted wind speeds of over 40mph tomorrow (Friday 21 February) and Sunday (23 February) Princes Street Gardens will be closed to the public. Site inspections will be carried out before re-opening to ensure the site is safe.”

It is expected that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel are likely, with some journeys taking longer. The Met Office has also indicated that some short term loss of power and other services is possible and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”