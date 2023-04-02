Edinburgh is set to have a Bank Holiday weekend of sunshine, with temperatures forecasted to hit 12 degrees.

Spring officially began on March 20 this year, but the Capital has had its fair share of rain, wind and even snow over the last few weeks. It looks like residents' luck is set to turn, though, with sunshine and warmer temperatures forecasted for Edinburgh from Friday, which is also the start of the Bank Holiday Easter weekend.

According to the BBC, the Capital will be treated to sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on Friday, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout the whole day. The good weather is set to continue until the end of Easter Sunday on April 9, with rain scheduled to return on Monday, April 10.

Edinburgh is set to be sunny and warm over the Easter weekend

The Met Office has also predicted sunny intervals over the weekend, with periods of cloudy weather forecasted as well.

Edinburgh weather forecast for the week

Monday, April 3: Sunny with light winds and highs of 12 degrees

Tuesday, April 4: Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 12 degrees

Wednesday, April 5: Light rain throughout the day and a gentle breeze, highs of 12 degrees

Thursday, April 6: Light rain throughout the day and a gentle breeze, highs of 11 degrees

Friday, April 7: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 12 degrees

Saturday, April 8: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 12 degrees

Sunday, April 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 12 degrees