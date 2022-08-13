Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Scotland on Monday as thunderstorms are predicted.

The thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall to the country, after a week of high temperatures.

A statement on the Met Office website confirms: “Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday.

"Storms will probably already be underway for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday, before also developing across parts of England and Wales by late morning and into the afternoon.

"Storms should begin to ease from the west later. Very locally 20-30 mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours.

"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.”

The week has seen temperatures reach almost 30C in the East of Scotland.