Edinburgh looks set to see the first snow fall of the festive season next week, forecasters have predicted.

Temperatures across Edinburgh are set to drop from the middle of next week, with lows of around -1C. Following a few days of clear, chilly days with sunny spells on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the first flakes will dust over the city by the end of the week.

On Friday, December 8, light snow and showers are forecast with chilly temperatures falling to zero degrees from around 7pm and chances of snowfall by 10pm. The chilly spell will continue into Saturday, December 9 with highs of just 3C and further flutters of snow into the evening again. More snow showers are forecast right into Sunday morning for a couple of hours around 10am and 11am.

