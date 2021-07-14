The mercury is expected to peak at 22C in the Scottish capital this afternoon, reaching just 21C for Parisians by comparison.

The high will come at around 4pm, after a cloudy start to the day across Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the lack of clear skies, however, the chance of rain remains low.

A gentle westerly breeze will build into the mid-afternoon, with spells of scattered sunshine predicted to last until around 9pm.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Temperatures in Edinburgh on Wednesday will be higher than in Paris, according to forecasters.