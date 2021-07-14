Edinburgh Weather: Capital to be hotter than Paris as July temperatures soar
Temperatures in Edinburgh on Wednesday will be higher than in Paris, according to forecasters.
The mercury is expected to peak at 22C in the Scottish capital this afternoon, reaching just 21C for Parisians by comparison.
The high will come at around 4pm, after a cloudy start to the day across Edinburgh.
Despite the lack of clear skies, however, the chance of rain remains low.
A gentle westerly breeze will build into the mid-afternoon, with spells of scattered sunshine predicted to last until around 9pm.