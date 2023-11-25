Met Office says weather likely to remain mostly dry but with temperatures hovering above zero and feeling colder

Colder than average weather is forecast over the next few days, with daytime temperatures in Edinburgh hovering just above freezing.

The Met Office says today is expected to remain dry, with temperatures around 2C or 3C, though feeling more like 0C or 1C. There will be light winds and some spells of sunshine with frost quickly returning this evening.

Sunday is forecast to be a cold and cloudy day, staying largely dry although with a light shower likely by evening. Temperatures for Edinburgh are expected to be around 3C or 4C, but feeling a degree lower.

The weather in Edinburgh is likely to remain dry but cold over the next few days. Picture: Getty.

And looking ahead to next week, the Met Office says any early rain in the south on Monday will soon clear, while otherwise it will be bright with a few showers in the east and dry elsewhere. Temperatures in Edinburgh are likely to start off around 3C or 4C, but possibly feeling as low as 0C, and could reach 6C in the afternoon, though still feeling much colder at around 2C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be mainly dry and cold. In Edinburgh, temperatures on Tuesday are forecast at around 3C or 2C, but feeling as low as -1C, and are unlikely to get above 4C. Temperatures in the Capital on Wednesday will start at -1C, feeling as low as -4C, and are not forecast to rise higher than 3C, though still feeling like 0C.

The longer-term forecast for the UK up to December 8 says: “Colder than average conditions overall continue to be most likely overall. Winds are likely to often be from the north, with a mixture of cold, quiet periods and some more showery episodes with rain, sleet and possibly hill snow. Any sleet and snow showers would be most likely to affect northern and eastern coastal districts.

