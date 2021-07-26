The Met Office predict highs of 25C on Monday, as the morning clouds are set to clear by midday.

Despite a rainy start to the day in some parts of the Lothians, the sun will start to appear mid morning around 10am, with all clouds vanishing at midday for another bright and hot day.

The hottest part of the day will be the late afternoon around 5 pm and even as night falls, temperatures wont fall below 15C.

A statement from the Met Office confirms: “Overnight low cloud dispersing to leave a warm and bright day with some spells of sunshine.

"A few afternoon heavy showers will develop, mainly over the Southern Uplands.

"Maximum temperature 25 °C.

"Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, these heavy and thundery at times.

"Sunny spells and fewer showers on Friday.”

