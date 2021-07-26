Edinburgh weather: Despite the cloudy start, residents in the Capital set to enjoy more sun and temperatures of 25C on Monday

The heatwave continues as, despite a slightly damp start to the day, Edinburgh will see highs of 25C.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:25 am
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:26 am

The Met Office predict highs of 25C on Monday, as the morning clouds are set to clear by midday.

Despite a rainy start to the day in some parts of the Lothians, the sun will start to appear mid morning around 10am, with all clouds vanishing at midday for another bright and hot day.

The hottest part of the day will be the late afternoon around 5 pm and even as night falls, temperatures wont fall below 15C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh weather: Despite the cloudy start, residents in the Capital set to enjoy more sun and temperatures of 25C on Monday

Read More

Read More
M&S Edinburgh: Marks and Spencer's Princes Street staff clash with supermarket b...

A statement from the Met Office confirms: “Overnight low cloud dispersing to leave a warm and bright day with some spells of sunshine.

"A few afternoon heavy showers will develop, mainly over the Southern Uplands.

"Maximum temperature 25 °C.

"Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, these heavy and thundery at times.

"Sunny spells and fewer showers on Friday.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghMet OfficeLothians