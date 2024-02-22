Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun is set to shine on Edinburgh for most of the forthcoming weekend, although it will be chillier than it has been the past week, according to the Met Office.

The latest weather forecast predicts a cloudy Friday in the Capital, a sunny Saturday, followed by the return of cloud on Sunday.

Friday, February 23

The day will begin cloudy and chilly, with the temperature of 3C at 6am feeling more like -1C due to winds of 11mph and gusts of 22mph. The winds will increase slightly as the day goes on, with winds of 14mph and gusts of 26mph by lunchtime. Sunny intervals are forecast between 10am and 12pm, with cloud expected in the afternoon. The sun is then expected to appear again briefly at 5pm, before cloud returns at 6pm. The day's top temperature of 5C is expected between 11am and 5pm, dropping down to 2C by 11pm, when it will feel more like freezing due to chilly light winds of 5mph and gusts of 12mph.

Saturday, February 24

The sun is expected to shine over Saturday for most of Saturday, with sunny intervals expected at 3pm before cloud covers the city from 6pm for the rest of the night. The temperature starts at just 0C at 6am, rising to 7C by 3pm before dropping back down to 1C by 9pm. Chilly light winds will knock 2C off the temperature throughout most of the day.

Sunday, February 25