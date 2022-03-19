Although temperatures will struggle to get above 10C on Sunday, it will become warmer as the week progresses, with 15C forecast for Wednesday.

A degree of cloud cover will remain on Sunday, but the Met Office said that conditions will improve over the coming days, with “above seasonal temperatures” expected from Tuesday onwards.

However, it is expected to be cloudier in East Lothian and the Borders by the middle of the week.

The dry and settled conditions are expected to continue fo the rest of the month, with prolonged clear and sunny spells.

Elsewhere, swaths of the UK are set to enjoy "wall-to-wall sunshine" which is expected bring the warmest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said the mercury could hit 20C in north-west Scotland and the Moray coast.

Temperatures are set to reach 15C by the middle of the week.