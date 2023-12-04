Edinburgh weather: Edinburgh and Lohians put on flood alert as heavy rain and thawing snow increase risk
A flood alert for Edinburgh and Lothians has been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.
It says a period of heavy and persistent rain from Monday afternoon and overnight into Tuesday, combined with a thaw of lying snow, could cause some localised flooding from rivers and surface water.
The SEPA warning continues: “Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land, roads and urban areas and there may be difficult driving conditions. The heaviest rain will be over high ground, particularly around the hills to the south of Edinburgh. Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”
The flood alert, issued at 11.39am on Monday, will remain in force until further notice. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.
The Met Office forecast for Edinburgh put the chance of precipitation at 90 per cent from 5pm until 8pm tonight, the continuing at 80 per cent for most of the night until 4am when it falls to 50 and then 20 per cent.